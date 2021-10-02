SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

ARVN stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

