SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 188,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $203.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $212.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

