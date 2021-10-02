SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,876,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,779,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

