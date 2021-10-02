SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

