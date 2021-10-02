Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

