Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated an average rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.75.

SMLR stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $133.54.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

