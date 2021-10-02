Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated an average rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.75.
SMLR stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $133.54.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
