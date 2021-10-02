SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,835 shares of company stock worth $5,474,851 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

