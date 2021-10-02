Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 1,221.3% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

