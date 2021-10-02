SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

