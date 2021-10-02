SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $623.98 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $673.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

