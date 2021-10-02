SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 414.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.