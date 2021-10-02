SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $100.45 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

