Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

