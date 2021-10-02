Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 12,415 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE PK opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

