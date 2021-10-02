Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

