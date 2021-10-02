Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

