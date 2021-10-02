Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.