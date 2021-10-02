Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,793 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.