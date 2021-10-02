Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRR. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

LON:NRR opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 49.48 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

