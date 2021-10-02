Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Rises By 180.3%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $91.17. 395,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

