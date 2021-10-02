Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Drops By 58.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

