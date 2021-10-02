Short Interest in China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Rises By 100.0%

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get China BCT Pharmacy Group alerts:

China BCT Pharmacy Group Company Profile

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc engages in the distribution, retail and manufacture of pharmaceuticals. It operates through three business segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy and Manufacturing. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment provides pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including branded, generic prescription medicines and over-the counter medicines.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.