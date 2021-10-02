Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Grows By 320.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGHLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.7715 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

