Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 900.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DFIHY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.