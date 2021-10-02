Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 47.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EONGY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EONGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

