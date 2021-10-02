Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Drops By 50.6%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS EMITF remained flat at $$2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Elbit Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

