Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Drops By 50.6%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS EMITF remained flat at $$2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Elbit Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.72.
About Elbit Imaging
