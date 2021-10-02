Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Expands By 2,040.0%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 2,040.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FIOGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Fiore Gold has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Fiore Gold
