Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Expands By 2,040.0%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 2,040.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FIOGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Fiore Gold has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.29.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

