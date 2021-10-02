Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Drops By 58.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 82,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $117.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

