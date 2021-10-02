Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 250.0%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 323.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

