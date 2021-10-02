Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Decreases By 81.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 34,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

