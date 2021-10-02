Short Interest in Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Increases By 4,388.9%

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 4,388.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Green Growth Brands stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Green Growth Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Green Growth Brands
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.