Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 85.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

