Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 1,105.8%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 1,105.8% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.