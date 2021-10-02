Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 228.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the August 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

EEMA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,435. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

