Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 75.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSML traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,669,000.

