Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 75.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSML traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.