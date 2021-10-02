Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 516.7%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.