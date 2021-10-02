Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 516.7%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

