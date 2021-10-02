Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Expands By 225.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

