Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 134.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

LNNGF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.