Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 134.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
LNNGF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
Li Ning Company Profile
