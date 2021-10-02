Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Expands By 193.3%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the August 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.9 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

