Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Expands By 193.3%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the August 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.9 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

