Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rises By 262.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NVZMY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

