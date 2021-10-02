Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Rises By 488.6%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 488.6% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 2,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

