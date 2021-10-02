Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Decreases By 73.6%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PACV remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
About Pacific Ventures Group
