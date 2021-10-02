Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Decreases By 73.6%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PACV remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

