Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Decreases By 78.8%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 15,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Post Holdings Partnering has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.21.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.