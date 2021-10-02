Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Drops By 62.5%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3632 dividend. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

