Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Expands By 30,750.0%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 30,750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:REDFY opened at $0.21 on Friday. Rediff.com India has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

