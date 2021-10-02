Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expands By 433.3%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SEKEY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

