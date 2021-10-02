Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Decreases By 73.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

