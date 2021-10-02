Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 50.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

