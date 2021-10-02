Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Drops By 50.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
