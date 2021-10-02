Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Decreases By 56.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The China Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NYSE CHN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

