Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Declines By 59.9%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TREB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Trebia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

